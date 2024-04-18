Boil water advisory issued for all of Highlands, parts of Middletown and Sea Bright

HIGHLANDS - A boil water advisory has been issued to all customers of New Jersey American Water who live in the borough, as well as in parts of Sea Bright and Middletown, according to the company.

The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main was struck during a sewer rehabilitation project along Bay Avenue, between Miller and Valley street in Highlands.

The advisory applies to all customers living in Highlands. For customers living in Sea Bright, the advisory applies to properties located north of Shrewsbury Way; in Middletown, it applies to properties located east of the intersection of Washington Lane and Hartshorne Road, New Jersey American Water said in a statement late Thursday afternoon.

A potential or actual threat to the quality of water being provided to the affected areas currently exists, according to the company.

“As a precaution, we are implementing a limited Boil Water Advisory until testing of the water supply is deemed satisfactory,” the statement said. “New Jersey American Water will provide information as to when the advisory is lifted.”

Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the impacted areas are instructed to bring tap water to a “rolling boil for one minute and allow cooling before use.” The other alternative is to simply use bottled water, the company advised.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, preparing foods (mixing baby formula or any type of food, as well as in juices or drinks), washing vegetables and fruit, cooking, ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes – all until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, the company said.

The following steps should also be taken:

• Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes if made with tap water during the day of the advisory;• Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;• Do not swallow water while showering or bathing;• Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water, most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;• Use only water that has been boiled (and cooled) to treat minor injuries;• Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle;• Upon boiling water for potable use, it is suggested that 2-3 gallons of boiled (and cooled) water be stored in the refrigerator in one gallon-containers for use in cooking, drinking, etc. Water can be stored in this manner for 2-3 days; and • Pets should be provided with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled) in the manner indicated above.

The company will notify its customers when water quality is satisfactory. The advisory is to remain in effect until repairs are completed and testing shows the water quality to be safe.

