Boil order issued for parts of Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Highway 71 Water District No. 1 issues a boil order on May 8 for parts of Mountainburg due to a water main break.

According to a press release, a boil order has been issued for customers from the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 348 at the Simmons Quick Stop to Mote Terrace and Winn Mountain Loop.

The release says the boil order affects around 40 customers.

According to the release, the boil order will be lifted when the Arkansas Department of Health notifies Highway 71 Water.

