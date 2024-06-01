Boil alert issued for Atlanta after water main break

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said it is "diligently working" to repair a major water main break that happened Friday morning and urged residents to continue boiling their water. Photo by Atlanta Department of Watershed Management/Facebook

June 1 (UPI) -- Much of Atlanta remains under a boil advisory after a major water main broke Friday morning.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the break happened around 8 a.m. EDT near the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard Northwest and James P. Brawley Drive.

Officials said the break occurred when three lines carrying large amounts of water to the city caused a break to a transmission main. This has caused water outages and low water pressure for much of the midtown and downtown areas.

There is currently not timeline for when water services will return.

DWM officials on Friday night reported two other breaks were found at West Peachtree and 11th Street, and Atlantic Drive. Those breaks reportedly are not connected to the main break.

The crisis has impacted restaurants and businesses and left many households without a reliable water supply.

The DWM on Friday evening halted water services for much of Atlanta and urged residents to boil water "out of an abundance of caution."

The boil notice was still in place Saturday.

"DWM crews are diligently working to make repairs to the water main located at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Blvd and JP Brawley," the department said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Multiple weekend events were canceled or postponed in downtown Atlanta, including a performance by rapper Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.