Boil advisory issued for Ninth Ward, Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A boil advisory was issued for the Lower Ninth Ward, Holy Cross and Bywater areas on Saturday, March 30.

Areas include the entire Lower Ninth Ward and the area bounded by Franklin Avenue, The Intercoastal Waterway, Florida Avenue and Mississippi River.

Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans officials said the advisory is due to a break in the water main on Florida Boulevard. The advisory was issued as a precaution.

Those affected should use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth. Those with compromised immune systems should also use safe water to wash hands, shower or bathe.

SWBNO officials will lift the advisory once water samples show it’s safe to drink.

