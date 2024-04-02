Bogota police ask for public's hep searching for missing man

The Bogota Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen at the Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday.

Eric Gentile, 33, was reported missing by his family. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 96 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and light skin.

Gentile was last seen on Sunday, March 31, wearing a brown Batman hoodie with Batman pajama pants.

Authorities urge anyone with information regarding Gentile's whereabouts to contact the Bogota Police Department at 201-487-2400.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bogota NJ police ask for help searching for missing man