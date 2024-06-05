Boggs named Hunter Hills Elementary Principal

Jun. 5—Last Wednesday, Laurel County Public Schools announced Joe Boggs as the new Hunter Hills Elementary School principal.

Though Boggs is new to this title, dedicating himself to the education of the students at Hunter Hills Elementary School will be nothing new for him. He served as a Special Education teacher for 23 years and, most recently, as Assistant Principal for the school.

Boggs was rewarded his Bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He then went on to receive his Master's degree and Rank 1 certification from Union College (now Union Commonwealth University).

During his time as Assistant Principal, Hunter Hills Elementary School has earned quite a name for itself as it is currently the largest elementary school in Laurel County with over 600 students attending. The school has additionally been recognized several times for the academic achievements of attending students.

This year, the National Association of ESEA (Every Student Succeeds Act) State Program Administrators named Hunter Hills Elementary School a National ESEA Distinguished School, and it received the highest ranking of "Blue" on the state assessment. All of the school's accolades place a large responsibility on Boggs, according to the district, but he is more than prepared to rise to the task.

Principal Boggs stated that his goal for Hunter Hills is "for all students to see the significance of an education and to learn to celebrate their accomplishments. I truly believe that every student at our school can succeed with great teachers, strong leadership, and supportive parents who believe in them. This will give them the tools they need to become successful, well-rounded adults in our community."

The district remains excited to see what great things Boggs will do for Hunter Hills Elementary School with this new title. For further inquiries on the matter, the school's office may be reached at (606) 862-4655. Hunter Hills Elementary School is located at 8325 South US 25 in Corbin.