    De Boer's position fragile after another loss for Palace

    STEVE DOUGLAS
    View photos
    Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Sunday Sept. 10, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

    Frank de Boer spoke of his "hope for the future" at Crystal Palace despite the team's record-setting fourth straight loss to open the English Premier League season.

    Whether he'll be part of that future remains to be seen.

    Palace lost 1-0 at Burnley on Sunday to leave De Boer's position even more fragile at the London club.

    "I am just focusing on what I can control and so are my staff and my players," De Boer said. "(The future) is for other people to decide but while I'm the manager of Crystal Palace, I will give 100 percent."

    The statistics do not make good reading for De Boer, though: No points, no goals and the first team since 1924 to lose its first four English top-flight games without scoring.

    He already was the bookmakers' favorite to be the first Premier League manager to lose his job, with Palace struggling to adapt to a more expansive style of play demanded by De Boer after he came in as a replacement for the more pragmatic Sam Allardyce.

    In Sunday's other game, Newcastle won 1-0 at Swansea thanks to a 76th-minute goal by Jamaal Lascelles.