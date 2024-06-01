Boeing's Starliner launch: Where, when you can watch Tennessee astronaut head to space

It is almost time for the launch of Boeing's Starliner ... again.

The much anticipated launch with two NASA astronauts on board was scrapped at the beginning of May due to technical difficulties and is now scheduled for lift off once again on Saturday, June 1. Two experienced astronauts, including a Tennessee native, are part of an even higher stakes demonstration after the scrapping of the last mission. This is the final demonstration before the spacecraft can be approved for routine trips to orbit.

Barry "Butch" Wilmore, a Mt. Juliet High School and Tennessee Tech graduate, will be in the cockpit along with Sunita "Suni" Williams, for the CST-100 Starliner test mission Saturday in Florida. Wilmore and Williams will be the first crew on board for a Starliner orbital flight test.

When is the Boeing Starliner launch this weekend?

According to Space.com, the mission is set to launch at 12:25 p.m. ET/ 11:25 a.m. CT Saturday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, on Florida's Space Coast.

The Starliner and the two astronauts will be atop a ULA Atlas V rocket.

Starliner will dock to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at approximately 1:50 p.m. ET/12:50 p.m. CT, Sunday, according to NASA.

What is Boeing's Starliner purpose?

Boeing's Starliner is intended to be a vehicle to ferry astronauts to and from the space station. The Starliner's design is meant to accommodate no more than seven passengers for low-Earth orbit missions. NASA intends for the capsule to carry only four astronauts along with a mix of cargo and other scientific instruments to and from the International Space Station.

This launch is one of several that NASA has had after partnering with private industry to help continue programs for space travel and exploration.

Boeing launched its first crewed mission in 2020 but is behind competitors like Elon Musk's SpaceX program, according to Reuters.

How to watch the Boeing Starliner launch with NASA

Boeing and NASA are on target for the planned Saturday launch for Starliner.

You can watch the live coverage from NASA beginning at 7:15 a.m. CT on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, the agency's YouTube page and its website. A postlaunch news conference is also planned.

Watch the Boeing Starliner live

As of Thursday, May 30, a news release states the NASA livestream for the next attempt will be no earlier than 8:15 a.m. EDT Saturday, June 1, as the countdown milestones occur.

Find NASA's livestream here.

Who are the NASA astronauts on Boeing's Starliner?

Both Williams and Wilmore are experienced pilots with the Navy and have flown in space twice, according to Florida Today, a USA TODAY Network publication. Here's a bit of background on the two.

Williams, 58, is a former Naval test pilot with experience flying over 30 different aircraft. Selected as an astronaut in 1998, she has has logged 322 days in space over two missions since her first flight in 2007.

Wilmore, 61, is a retired Navy captain who completed 21 combat missions during Operation Desert Storm before joining NASA in 200. Since then, he has logged 178 days in space after his first trip to orbit in 2009.

