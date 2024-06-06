Boeing's Starliner crew set to dock on Thursday to the International Space Station

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is set to arrive at the International Space Station this afternoon with its crew of two NASA astronauts after a roughly 25-hour trip from Cape Canaveral.

Starliner lifted off at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday from Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 41. This flight is the Crewed Flight Test (CFT), which when successfully completed, will certify the spacecraft to ferry NASA astronauts to and from the International Space Station alongside SpaceX's Dragon.

Onboard are NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who are both former test pilots. Similar in nature to the SpaceX Demo-2 flight in 2020, which certified SpaceX's Dragon to ferry NASA crews, this flight will test all aspects of the spacecraft.

Starliner Crewed Flight Test Docking

Approximately 25-hours post liftoff, the Starliner spacecraft will dock to the Harmony port of the International Space Station. According to NASA, docking is expected at 12:15 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Countdown Timer

The docking will be broadcast LIVE on NASA TV, on the agency's YouTube Channel, on the NASA website, or down below in the embed video. NASA coverage will begin at the time of docking.

Starliner is set to stay at the International Space Station for a minimum of eight days as the astronauts test the performance of the vehicle. The FLORIDA TODAY Space Team will continue to provide the latest throughout this mission.

