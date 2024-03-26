Boeing's CEO is stepping down and the company is facing changes. Is Ohio affected?

Boeing, the famous multinational corporation that designs, builds, and sells an array of aircraft, has experienced a bit of turbulence lately.

Now, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced on Monday that he will step down by the end of the year 2024.

Calhoun's exit isn't the only shakeup at the company.

Board chair Larry Kellner and Stan Deal, head of the company's commercial planes business, will also be stepping down as Boeing takes steps to sort out the plane maker’s issues.

The question is, will Boeing's new-look leadership impact its business in Ohio?

Boeing's CEO is leaving: What does that mean for the plane manufacturer?

Where does Boeing do business in Ohio?

Virginia houses Boeing's corporate headquarters, but the company also operates sites in Ohio.

GE Aerospace, a Boeing supplier, announced in January 2023 that it would be moving its corporate headquarters to Cincinnati. After the Boston-based parent company finalized its split into three new publicly traded entities early next year, it announced it would base its operations in the Cincinnati area.

Additionally, in February 2023, the U.S. Air Force selected Boeing as their prime contractor for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystems support. Some of that work is done in Heath, located east of Columbus, due to better guidance systems and its stable geographical location. The contract is worth $1.6 billion for 16 years.

Boeing also has an office in Fairborn, east of Dayton and a short distance from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

So, will Ohio workers be impacted by the latest Boeing news?

New leaders in management can sometimes bring sweeping changes. However, it's uncertain if the departures of Calhoun, Deal and Kellner would have a ripple effect on Boeing's business partners.

When it moved to Cincinnati, GE Aerospace did not comment on whether it would bring in new jobs or where those jobs would be based. At the time, ABC 9 cited site search consultant John Boyd said he wouldn’t be surprised to see GE Aerospace bring 200 new jobs to Cincinnati with the new headquarters.

Previous cuts and other business decisions didn't impact Boeing's Dayton-area workforce, and it's conceivable that the long-term contract with the Air Force would help prevent the Heath location from being affected.

Boeing has encountered some problems in 2024

Several 737 MAX aircraft, including a 737 MAX 9 that had a cabin panel blowout in January that injured several passengers, were grounded for safety concerns.

An ensuing Federal Aviation Administration investigation found that the company failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements.

