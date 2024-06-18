Boeing's Calhoun gets torched by senators as he apologizes for planemaker's failures

Outgoing Boeing CEO David Calhoun apologized Tuesday to the hundreds of families who lost loved ones on crashes of the company's 737 MAX jets — standing and facing a roomful of victims' relatives who packed a Capitol Hill hearing room.

"I apologize for the grief that we have caused," Calhoun told the crowd, packed with people holding posters with names and images of those who had died. "And I want you to know that we are totally committed in their memory to work and focus on safety for as long as we are employed by Boeing."

A chorus of voices, cracking and trembling, were heard shouting: “We want to know how they died” and “How could you, Boeing, and the CEO, let that happen.”

Then Calhoun encountered a Senate panel whose chair was in a less than forgiving mood — and who offered fresh whistleblower allegations that the company was knowingly hiding its problems from regulators.

Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, accused Calhoun of betraying the promises of improvement he had offered when assuming the CEO role in 2020, following two crashes of 737 MAX planes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed a combined 346 people. Those crashes were linked to a faulty flight-control system.

Boeing's problems got new scrutiny in January after the mid-flight door blowout of a 737 MAX jet over Oregon.

“For a while, some started to believe that Boeing might have changed," Blumenthal told Calhoun. “But then, this past January, the façade quite literally blew off the hollow shell that had been Boeing’s promises to the world. And once that chasm was exposed, we learned that there was virtually no bottom to the void that lay below.”

Calhoun’s testimony comes at a tumultuous time for the jetmaker. It is the subject of Justice Department scrutiny that may lead to a decision on whether to prosecute Boeing, as well as congressional investigations and Federal Aviation Administration monitoring of the company's quality and safety improvement plan. After the door plug fiasco, FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker took a tour of Boeing’s factory floor and said the operation was “very focused on production” — rather than safety— in a way that concerned him.

Whistleblower reports, elevated by Blumenthal’s subcommittee, and released before the hearing, have also detailed grave allegations about the company, including accusations that the jetmaker is improperly handling "non-conforming" parts that are either defective or lack proper paperwork — some of which are likely being installed on planes — and has tried to cut quality inspections.

One of the whistleblowers, Sam Mohawk, a quality assurance investigator for Boeing, said the company is not properly documenting, tracking and storing non-conforming parts and that he was told by a supervisor to hide such evidence from the FAA. He also said he’s being retaliated against for flagging such systemic issues.

It’s not clear what concrete actions Tuesday's hearing might lead to. Congress has already passed its must-pass aviation legislation for the year — a multiyear FAA reauthorization — lessening hope that legislation to address Boeing’s shortcomings could move before the end of this Congress.