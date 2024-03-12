Boeing whistleblower found dead, years after speaking out about safety concerns, reports say

A former Boeing employee who spoke out about safety concerns with the company's aircraft production was found dead in his car over the weekend in Charleston, South Carolina, several outlets reported.

John Barnett, 62, a quality manager who worked with Boeing for over 30 years before he retired in 2017 was found dead Saturday with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to multiple media outlets including the Washington Post and the BBC.

Barnett was in Charleston for legal interviews related to a case against Boeing, as reported by the BBC, which spoke with Barnett's lawyer. He gave a formal deposition last week and was questioned by Boeing's lawyers, and then cross-examined by his lawyer.

When he didn't show up for further questioning on Saturday, authorities searched for him at his hotel. He was then found dead in his truck in the hotel parking lot, the BBC reported.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Boeing said it was “saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

The headquarters for The Boeing Company is seen on January 31, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia.

The Charleston City Police Department is investigating.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Charleston County Coroner's Office for confirmation.

Whistleblower raised safety concerns in 2019

Barnett was one of several whistleblowers who raised concerns over quality control and safety at a Boeing production plant in South Carolina in a 2019 articles published by the BBC and New York Times.

At that time, Barnett said he had concerns that safety was being compromised when workers were under pressure and rushing to get 787 Dreamliner jets ready.

Some of the concerns he raised include finding clusters of metal shavings left near electrical systems for flight controls which he said could lead to "catastrophic" results, and discovering serious problems with oxygen systems of the 787 Dreamliner.

He said that the issue with oxygen systems could mean 25% of breathing masks won't work in an emergency.

Barnett who began working at the South Carolina plant in 2010 as a quality manager, said he repeatedly raised concerns about his findings to his supervisors but was never listened to and was instead transferred to another plant, the BBC reported.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: John Barnett: Boeing whistleblower found dead in SC - Reports