Boeing whistleblower, aviation group launch safety reporting system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the more outspoken Boeing whistleblowers and an aviation advocacy group are launching an online safety reporting system to track flight issues around the globe.

Ed Pierson first sat down with KOIN 6 News in early April to discuss what he says are quality control and safety issues with the plane manufacturer and the larger aviation industry.

Now, the Foundation for Aviation Safety has launched its own reporting system where anyone from the flying public, or even flight crews or manufacturer employees , can log complaints or raise red flags when it comes to a flight issue.

“A passenger, if they’re on a flight and it gets diverted or there’s some report of an equipment malfunction, or an air crew member, anyone that sees something aviation safety related that’s concerning, can submit this report,” said Pierson. “We’re going to collect this information, compile it, and they we’ll use it to go back to the airlines, the FAA, and say ‘Hey, did this actually happen and what are you doing about it?”’

The foundation is concerned that current logs of Service Difficulty Reports, or SDR’s, reported to the FAA aren’t being updated regularly following months of negative headlines for airlines and Boeing.

That includes the now infamous door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight that departed Portland in early January.

Last summer, the FAA announced a “modernization effort” to improve the reports.

Pierson said anyone submitting reports through their system can do so anonymously, or by name.

“We’ve even had airline mechanics reach out to us, telling us things,” said Pierson. “The only way we fix these problems is if we know about them.”

