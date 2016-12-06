Boeing responds to Trump attack on Air Force One price tag

Marco: We have 'experts' in this country saying that smog and contaminated water is great for our plants and our ecosystems - which in turn will reward us. Our old people want to trade in their social security for a voucher. We have a middle class that is happy to foot the bill and let the rich people pay nothing for society while they eagerly wait for the Golden Shower. Think about it, they actually want a leader that doesn't pay taxes and calls himself smart for it - who in return tells his people that vote for him that they are stupid. We have people who run into a pizza shop and fire a weapon because he read a rumor on his face-book page and took as fact. And we have people heiling an orange idiot that is going to be running the whole show... Okay - we are seriously screwed here...