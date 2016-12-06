Boeing responds after Trump knocks contract for Air Force One jets

Donald Trump declared Tuesday morning that the Air Force should cancel its contract with Boeing to build two new presidential airplanes, asserting that the agreement had a $4 billion price tag.

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!” the president-elect tweeted.

It’s not clear how Trump, who frequently tweets exaggerated or baseless claims, arrived at that number. Reuters, citing budget documents, reported that the “budgeted costs for the Air Force One replacement program are $2.87 billion for the fiscal years 2015 through 2021.”

The aircraft manufacturing company issued a statement clarifying that it is currently under contract for $170 million to determine the capabilities of the new aircraft.

“We are currently under contract for $170 million to help determine the capabilities of these complex military aircraft that serve the unique requirements of the President of the United States. We look forward to working with the U.S. Air Force on subsequent phases of the program allowing us to deliver the best planes for the President at the best value for the American taxpayer.”

This preliminary process is expected to determine the ultimate cost that the forthcoming Air Force One aircraft will cost taxpayers.

“Well, the plane is totally out of control,” Trump told reporters in Trump Tower. “It’s going to be over $4 billion for the Air Force One program. And I think it’s ridiculous. I think Boeing is doing a little bit of a number. We want Boeing to make a lot of money, but not that much money.”

Jason Miller, Trump’s communications director, further told reporters that Trump’s tweet “really speaks to the president-elect’s focus on keeping costs down across the board with regard to government spending.”

He continued: “I think people are really frustrated with some of the big price tags that are coming out for programs even in addition to this one. So we’re going to look for areas where we can keep costs down and look for ways where we can save money.”

The full details of the new contract have not yet been released, but some of the costs can be attributed to the high-end security and communications demands of a roaming commander in chief.

A president needs the ability to travel anywhere on the planet quickly and with little notice. The aircraft has unlimited range because it is capable of refueling while airborne. The jet can function as a mobile command center if the U.S. is under attack. It contains sophisticated, secure communications equipment and onboard electronics that can protect against electromagnetic pulses.

The term “Air Force One” can be used to describe any aircraft carrying the president, but since the mid-20th century, it became associated with jets specifically equipped for the president. Now the term refers to one of two modified Boeing 747-200B series aircraft.

“We have many decades of productive relationships with presidential administrations from both political parties and I would expect that we will reach the same point with the Trump administration,” Todd Blecher, a spokesman for Boeing, told Yahoo News.

Aboard Air Force One, White House press secretary Josh Earnest said there are unique technical requirements for the project to ensure that future presidents have upgraded capabilities while representing the United States abroad.

As for Trump’s tweet, Earnest said, “I’d refer to my colleagues at the Department of Defense for the particulars of the procurement contract. Some on the statistics that have been, uh, cited, shall we say, don’t appear to reflect the nature of the financial agreement between Boeing and the Department of Defense,” according to a pool report.

He said that the current Air Force One is “nearing the end of its projected life” and that future presidents should have a “modern presidential aircraft.”

A profile on the White House’s website says Air Force One is operated by the Presidential Airlift Group, founded during the administration of Franklin Roosevelt in 1944. The group is part of the White House Military Office.

