A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft lands at Boeing Field in Seattle in 2020. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Boeing has paid $11.5 million in unpaid wages to nearly 500 employees after an investigation by Washington Labor & Industries into the company’s travel pay practices. It’s the largest amount of back pay returned to workers in the state agency’s history.

The investigation found Boeing did not pay or account for all overtime and paid sick leave during travel to out-of-town worksites. Under state law — unlike federal law — all travel time related to work is considered work time.

Labor & Industries, which announced the results of its investigation on Thursday, said state officials began looking into Boeing’s travel pay practices following four November 2022 complaints from Boeing workers performing maintenance overseas.

“Work travel is still work—and we want to ensure Washington businesses understand what they owe to their workers who are on the road,” said director Joel Sacks.

Sacks said the company cooperated with Labor & Industries and agreed to pay workers what they were owed. Boeing has also committed to following the law in the future.

Boeing paid the employees in March 2024. Individual payments ranged from a few hundred dollars to more than $90,000. The amount of backpay includes wages and overtime for travel between October 2019 and August 2023.

The company signed a compliance agreement with Labor & Industries on May 24. The agreement states that Boeing began revising its pay practices after a 2021 Washington Court of Appeals case, Port of Tacoma v. Sacks, which affirmed Washington’s law on paying for work travel.

The previous largest backpay case investigated by Labor & Industries was in August 2017, when Hertz and Thrifty car rental companies paid $2 million to 157 workers.

Boeing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The post Boeing pays $11.5M to employees owed wages for work travel appeared first on Washington State Standard.