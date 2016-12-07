Will Trump Negotiate Boeing Agreement Next?

The president-elect said Tuesday that the Air Force One program of Boeing should be canceled because it could cost over $4 billion.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump seems to have crossed swords with Boeing over the production of Air Force One 747 aircraft. Trump tweeted Tuesday that the plane could cost more than $4 billion, alluding that the airline company may be taking advantage of the United States.

Trump also suggested that the Air Force One program should be canceled because of the cost. "Cancel order!" he remarked in one of his tweets.

“Well, the plane is totally out of control. It’s going to be over $4 billion for [the] Air Force One program," the 70-year-old said Tuesday. “And I think it’s ridiculous. I think Boeing is doing a little bit of a number. We want Boeing to make a lot of money, but not that much money.”

Following Trump’s comments, the White House clarified that the Air Force One cost cited by the president-elect did not correlate with the arrangements made between Boeing and the Department of Defense.

It should be noted that Trump’s tweet came 22 minutes after the Chicago Tribune published a story quoting Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg who expressed concerns over Trump’s trade views at a speech Friday.

Meanwhile, the Republican has credited himself with two deals — Carrier and SoftBank — since he won the presidential election last month. It remains to be seen whether Trump will negotiate a deal with Boeing as well.

In February, Carrier had said that it was likely to move 2,100 jobs to Mexico due to increasing cost. The following month, Trump said during his presidential campaign that he would intervene and stop the outsourcing if he's elected as the president.

Last Thursday, Trump announced at a Carrier plant in Indiana that he had reached a deal with the firm’s parent company United Technologies to keep the plant’s some 1,000 jobs. The deal was reached by giving the company a $7 million tax break.

“Now they’re keeping — actually the number’s over 1,100 people, which is so great,” Trump said at the time.

On Tuesday, Masayoshi Son, the founder and CEO of Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank, announced that his company will invest $50 billion and create 50,000 jobs in the U.S. Trump reportedly took credit for the deal.

Also, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll showed that the president-elect’s Carrier deal has garnered him favorable view from majority of those surveyed. According to the poll, 60 percent of the respondents said they have a favorable view of Trump after Carrier decided to keep some manufacturing jobs at its Indiana plant. A little over half of the voters also said that it was OK for the president and the vice president to “negotiate with individual private companies on a case-by-case basis,” Politico reported.

The poll was carried out last Thursday and Friday after the deal was announced.

