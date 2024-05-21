Boeing invests $240M to create Montreal-area aerospace innovation zone

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain on July 20, 2022. (Peter Cziborra/Reuters - image credit)

Boeing, a giant in the aircraft manufacturing business, is investing $240 million as part of a partnership with the Quebec government to create an aerospace innovation zone in the Montreal area.

The total investments for the project are worth $415 million. The Quebec government is contributing $85 million.

Premier François Legault, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon unveiled the project Tuesday during an annual aerospace international forum held in Montreal.

Boeing Co. is expanding its sizeable footprint in Canada by becoming the anchor tenant of this project and bolstering its presence in a country where it already has more than 500 suppliers.

Boeing's $240-million investment makes up the bulk of the $330 million that come from several private companies that include Pratt & Whitney Canada, Bombardier, Flying Whales Québec and Thales Canada.

The plan is also part of a push from the Quebec government to turn the province into a leader in aerospace technology.

The innovation zone will have operations in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough and the cities of Longueuil and Mirabel. It will be called Espace Aéro and will be overseen by Aéro Montréal, an aerospace business strategy hub that aims to grow the industry in Quebec. It will include a development centre as well as aircraft research and training programs.

The innovation zone would also be the fourth in the province. Here are the three others:

Sherbrooke: Quantum information

Bromont: Digital technologies

Bécancour, Shawanigan and Trois-Rivières: energy transition for batteries.