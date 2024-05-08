Boeing cargo plane makes emergency ‘belly’ landing after landing gear fails
Boeing cargo plane makes emergency ‘belly’ landing after landing gear fails A Boeing 763 cargo plane was forced to make a "belly" landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear malfunctioned. The plane was on the final leg of its Paris to Istanbul route when the pilots notified the Istanbul Airport control tower to request the emergency landing. No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the incident is under way.