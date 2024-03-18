Boeing: Airlines should inspect pilot seats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a public relations nightmare Boeing can’t seem to wake up from.

Yet another mid-air scare.

This time a horrifying scene on a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner when the plane plunged mid-flight on its way from Australia to New Zealand.

It turns out it may have been a mishap in the cockpit.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a flight attendant, in the cockpit serving a meal, hit a seat switch.

Pushing the pilot forward into the controls during flight, causing the plane to suddenly nose dive in a brief terrifying descent.

Boeing officials are telling airlines to inspect switches on both the pilots’ seats in all of its 787 jets.

The aircraft maker even pointed to instructions that included how to disable the motors that move the seats.

The company says the advisory is just a precautionary measure, noting the airlines may carry out the inspections during scheduled maintenance checks on the 787.

The incident sent passengers flying- launching them into the ceiling.

About 50 People were injured. 13 needed to go to the hospital.

Boeing is already under intense scrutiny after a door panel blew out of a 737 Max 9 plane back in January.

Right now the FAA, NTSB and the Justice Department are all conducting separate investigations related to the blow-out and Boeing’s production of Max jets.

Just last week a Boeing whistleblower, a former employee of 30 years, was found dead from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot after he failed to show up for his third day of testimony in his bombshell allegations the aircraft giant had engaged in a dangerous safety culture, cutting corners to rush planes through production to make the cash register ring.

