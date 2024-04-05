Boeing 737 delays takeoff from Lubbock after engine catches fires, no injuries reported

All passengers on a Boeing 737 are safe after the plane's takeoff was delayed at the Lubbock Preston Smith Airport (LPSIA) on Thursday evening due to a reported engine fire, according to the City of Lubbock.

Southwest Airlines flight #1928 was departing to Las Vegas; however, it returned to the gate before take-off for a reported engine fire.

According to the city's news release, the flight crew reported a possible engine fire shortly after the plane taxied from the gate. Lubbock Fire Rescue (LFR) responded and was on standby as the plane returned to the gate on its own power.

LFR stated in a social media post that Aircraft Rescue Firefighting was on the scene and confirmed the fire was contained to a single engine, with operations underway around 6:30 p.m. to extinguish it.

As of 7 p.m., the city stated runway 17R is closed for cleaning and inspection, and LPSIA urges travelers to check with their airline for up-to-date flight status information.

Southwest issued the following statement to the Avalanche-Journal:

Southwest Flight 1928 safely discontinued its takeoff roll this evening at Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, after the Crew received an indication of a possible engine issue. The aircraft taxied under its own power back to a gate at the terminal. We are working to accommodate our Customers on another aircraft. We estimate that they will arrive in Las Vegas about three hours behind schedule. We apologize for the delayed journey and place nothing higher than the Safety of our Customers and Employees.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Southwest Airlines flight delays takeoff after engine catches fire