Boebert heckled in New York while defending Trump

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) was heckled outside the Manhattan courthouse Thursday where she was attempting to defend former President Trump at his criminal hush money trial.

As Boebert and several other Republicans broke away from a makeshift press conference podium, she leaned into the microphones to say one last thing.

“And I want all of the news to start asking the question, ‘What is the crime?’ Because everyone in this court has not been informed of what the crime is. The defendant does not know the crime that was committed,” she shouted.

Hecklers shouted back at the Colorado lawmaker, whose press event was taking place in one of the most liberal places in the United States. At least one person could be heard saying “Beetlejuice,” in reference to an incident in which Boebert was thrown out of a theater production due to bad behavior, including vaping and taking flash photography.

Boebert posted the clip of her statement on the social platform X, saying she will “never stop standing up for President Trump,” even if she is “the last one standing.”

She joined at least eight other GOP lawmakers in New York on Thursday to show support for Trump in his trial.

Boebert was spotted inside the courtroom with GOP Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Mike Waltz (Fla.) and Eli Crane (Ariz.). Republican Reps. Andy Ogles (Tenn.), Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.) and House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (Va.) were spotted at the courthouse.

Other lawmakers also made the trip to New York this week, including Sens. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Former GOP presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy also made an appearance, as did Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La).

Their appearances have drawn criticism from Democrats. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) responded to Boebert’s post reminding her about the House’s votes Thursday afternoon.

“Cool. You’re paid to be here in Washington legislating, it’s the middle of a work week,” Crockett said. “I guess we’ll hold down the fort for you while you’re tapdancing on Broadway.”

The GOP figures in New York for Trump’s trial have ripped the proceedings, criticizing the judge and witnesses. In some cases, the Republican politicians have been able to make attacks that Trump himself cannot make because of a gag order in place on the trial.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.