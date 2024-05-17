Bodycam video shows when first responders arrived at Marion County bus crash

“He went from one lane to hitting the bus. My wife yelled he’s coming at us too. He almost hit me,” Casdellano said.
The bus carrying 53 migrant workers tumbled through the field. Casdellano said he immediately ran to help.
“We opened the back door, some of them opened the other doors, and I held it for them when I started dragging people out as many as I can,” Casdellano said. “People fighting for their lives, people that didn’t make it, it’s something I can’t explain. I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Good Samaritans helped drag workers out of the bus as first responders rushed to the scene. Dash cam video shows one of the Marion County deputies on the scene rushing through traffic to the crash site.
Body camera video picks up the deputy’s view at the crash.
“We have 53 patients. 13 in critical,” a deputy said over dispatch.
The video shows migrant workers standing outside the wrecked bus in shock.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
YouTube said it would comply with an order blocking access to videos of Hong Kong’s protest anthem inside the region. The decision comes after an appeals court banned the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong,” which the largely China-controlled government predictably framed as a national security issue.
Flock Safety is a multibillion-dollar startup that's got eyes everywhere. As of Wednesday, with the company's new Solar Condor cameras, those eyes are solar-powered and use wireless 5G networks to make them all that much easier to install. Adding solar power to the mix means that the company's mission to blanket the country with cameras just got a lot easier.
Astronauts are no exception. You need to be in peak physical condition for space travel, but bulky space suits and lower gravity levels can be a recipe for disaster, causing them to trip over themselves. Engineers at MIT have developed an exoskeleton designed to help give astronauts more support and help right themselves after stumbling in the moon’s low gravity.
Microsoft will launch its custom Cobalt 100 chips to customers as a public preview at its Build conference next week, TechCrunch has learned. In an analyst briefing ahead of Build, Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive VP of the Microsoft Cloud and AI group, directly compared Cobalt to AWS's Graviton chips, which have been available to developers for quite a few years now. Guthrie said that Microsoft's chips will offer 40% better performance over other ARM chips in the market.
The biggest news stories this morning:
Apple brings eye tracking to recent iPhones and iPads, Bandai is finally rereleasing a beloved Tamagotchi from 2004, Android 15 will make it harder for phone thieves to steal your data.
Private equity giant Thoma Bravo has announced that its security information and event management (SIEM) company LogRhythm will be merging with Exabeam, a rival cybersecurity company backed by the likes of Cisco and Lightspeed Venture Partners. SIEM is the business of using real-time data gleaned from servers, network devices, and applications to flag abnormal activity and thwart potential security threats before they escalate. The LogRhythm and Exabeam merger news arrived on the same day as Palo Alto Networks confirmed it was acquiring the assets of IBM's SIEM business, QRadar, which IBM had acquired in 2011.