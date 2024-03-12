Bodycam video shows fatal shooting of autistic California teen who charged deputy with garden tool

A 15-year-old autistic California boy was shot by officer gunfire and died after he charged at a deputy with a sharp gardening tool over the weekend, authorities said.

The incident stemmed from a 911 call shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday regarding the teen who was "actively assaulting family members" and damaging property at a residence in the 13400 block of Iroquois Road in Apple Valley, according to a news release.

The Apple Valley police department responded to the home. The deputies involved in the incident have not been identified by authorities.

At 4:54 p.m., when a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene, he was “confronted” by 15-year-old Ryan Gainer, who was armed with a five-foot-long garden tool with a sharp bladed end, the sheriff's department said.

Gainer allegedly raised the bladed end of the tool and charged towards the deputy “without provocation,” authorities said. When the deputy retreated, Gainer allegedly chased him with the tool.

Authorities said “a lethal force encounter occurred” and Gainer was hit by gunfire.

Body camera footage released by the sheriff's department showed portions of the encounter.

In one clip, an officer approached the open door of the home and said, "Where’s he at?"

Gainer emerged, wearing a blue sweat shirt and sweat pants, carrying a tool that appeared to be a hula hoe. His face in the video was blurred by the sheriff's department.

Ryan Gainer (San Bernardino County Sheriff)

“Hey, get back,” the officer yelled, his gun pointed towards the teen.

“Get back or you’re gonna get shot!” he said when Gainer continued to approach.

The officer then turned around and ran away from Gainer.

Another clip from the view of a different deputy's body camera showed the same scene play out from an angle further away from the home. That clip showed the first deputy's verbal warning and showed Gainer follow the officer. The clip was edited by the sheriff's department and ended with this second deputy's gun pointed at the teen, but did not show an actual shot being fired.

It's not clear how many shots were fired nor how many times Gainer may have been struck.

Deputies rendered medical aid to Gainer and he was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The sheriff’s specialized investigations division responded and is investigating the incident.

Several neighbors told the Victorville Daily Press that Gainer was autistic and well-known in the community.

NBC News has reached out to an attorney Gainer's family has hired in the wake of the incident.

Though officials didn't say whether Gainer was autistic, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement: “Our social safety net for those experiencing mental illness needs to be strengthened.”

“Our deputies handle seemingly insurmountable calls daily. Most of these calls do not end in violence. However, this one ended in tragedy for Ryan, his family, and for the deputies who responded," Dicus said.

"Rapidly evolving, violent encounters are some of the most difficult, requiring split second decisions," Dicus said. "While these decisions are lawful, they are awful in terms of our humanity. I feel for both Ryan’s family and my deputies who will struggle with this for their entire lives."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com