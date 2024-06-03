Bodycam video shows arrest of 16-year-old accused of killing teen in Sumter County sleepover

Sumter County Deputies have released new body camera footage that shows 16-year-old Alexander Hernandez being taken into custody after he stabbed another teen to death.

Investigators said he also stabbed an adult who is still in the hospital.

This all happened late Saturday night on County Road 148.

So far, detectives do not have a motive but said Hernandez did know the victim.

Neighbors were shocked and recalled hearing screams shortly after the stabbings happened.

“To have him caught was a blessing, so we are glad about that,” said Marcella Rizzuto.

“They started helicopters and everything and then I heard them scuffling in the woods. It was just unbelievable,” said Christina Atkinson.

When deputies placed Hernandez in handcuffs, they found two large knives. He told investigators he ordered them Thursday and then walked nearly 6 miles to the victims’ home.

“One thing is for certain, this was a violent and premeditated attack,” said Undersheriff Pat Breeden.

Right now, Hernandez is facing multiple charges, including pre-mediated first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Detectives said more charges could be coming.

