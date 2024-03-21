Bodycam video released of fatal officer-involved shooting in Port Orange

Port Orange police released bodycam video of the moment one of its officers shot a man who charged at them with a knife.

The fatal officer-involved shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday after officer responded to call of a suicidal man on the 5900 block of Jandon Court.

Port Orange Police Chief Manny Marino said in a news conference that when his officers showed up at the house, the man charged at them with a knife.

“The officer gave him several verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he refused to do,” said Chief Marino. “At which point the officer discharged his firearm, striking the individual.”

The chief said there were two officers and one opened fire.

Officer tried to render aid to the man, but ultimately, he would not survive.

None of the officers were injured, police said.

Residents who live near where the shooting happened said the man who was killed has always been a good neighbor. They were shocked to hear what happened.

Neighbors told WFTV that the man who was shot had been going through a tough time since his mother died about three weeks ago.

We’re told the officer who opened fire has been with POPD for about two years. He’s on Paid administrative leave, as is standard in this type of situation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.

