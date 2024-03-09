Bodycam Footage Shows LAPD Officers Attempts to Save Teens From Fiery Crash

Authorities in Los Angeles, California, recently released footage showing officers attempt to save three teenagers from a burning vehicle in the city.

Bodycam footage posted by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) shows officers responding to the crash in Encino on February 20. After rescuing two occupants of the vehicle, officers were alerted that a third person was still in the vehicle, footage shows.

According to local media, officers spotted the vehicle just after midnight driving with its lights off. Officers declined to begin a pursuit, but the vehicle sped off anyway and crashed into a traffic pole, police said.

The driver, a 14-year-old female, and the front seat passenger, an 18-year-old male, were rescued.

A 16-year-old girl, who was seated in the back of the car, was killed in the crash. Credit: LAPD via Storyful