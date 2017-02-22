A Bodyboarder Dies In Fatal Shark Attack On Reunion Island

A man who was bodyboarding in a restricted water area suffered a fatal shark attack on Reunion Island.

The man, identified as Alexandre Naussance, 26, was with friends in the mouth of the Mat River when he was attacked by a shark on the northwest coast of the Indian Ocean Island, UPI reported Tuesday.

The report said fishermen had warned the bodyboarders that sharks were active in the area, and bodyboarding had been banned. Naussance died after the shark severed his femoral artery, an official said.

“The thigh wound caused blood to pour out of the man, as those he was bodyboarding with desperately tried to save him,” the police official said.

Reunion is known for its beautiful coral reefs and beaches and for its surfing. It has also been a hotspot for deadly shark activity. The the bodyboarder attack marks the 20th shark attack off of the island since 2011, BBC News reported. Eight of those attacks were fatal. Water activity has been banned in many areas of the island, measures have been taken to staunch shark activity in recent years, including shark nets.

“This accident happened even though swimming and other water sports are forbidden in this area,” a local government office said in a statement. Reunion Island has a reputation for being one of the most shark-ridden areas in the world.

In 2016 alone, there were 81 shark attacks around the world, four of which were fatal, according to a University of Florida shark attack rates chart. One of the most active years for attacks was 2015, which saw 98 attacks around the world, six of which were fatal.

