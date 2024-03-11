Body of woman suspected of being kidnapped in Renton two weeks ago found in Mexico

Detectives with the Renton Police Department have confirmed a body found in Mexico is Reyna Hernandez, who disappeared on February 26.

Two days later, her friends reported her missing after she failed to return to her South Renton home from doing errands and didn’t return to her hair salon business in the Renton Highlands.

According to Renton police, detectives were made aware of a news article on March 8 in Mexicali about an unidentified body found in a local cemetery on the Tijuana Highway.

After contacting Mexican authorities, Renton detectives were able to confirm her body of the weekend.

Law enforcement in Mexico arrested a 61-year-old Renton suspect on unrelated charges. He is currently in custody in Mexico.

Mexican authorities were also able to recover Hernandez’s car.

According to Renton police, the crime is a domestic violence case.

“This is the worst possible outcome, and our hearts go out to Reyna’s family and friends,” said Investigations Commander Chandler Swain. “We are working closely with Mexicali police and our U.S. Federal partners to determine when and where Reyna was killed.”

At this time, detectives are working to confirm where Hernandez was killed. If she was killed in the United States and taken to Mexico, authorities would seek extradition for the suspect to face those charges.