Body of West Point cadet visiting Fort Lauderdale on Spring Break found in river, officials say

The body of a 21-year-old West Point cadet visiting Fort Lauderdale on Spring Break was found in the New River Monday night, officials announced Tuesday, two days after he disappeared on a night out.

He is believed to have died by drowning, and no foul play is suspected.

Havin Morris was originally reported missing Saturday after visiting Fort Lauderdale with his three friends, according to a Fort Lauderdale Police report.

That night, he and his friends had gone clubbing. Morris texted his parents that he was at a nightclub about 11 p.m. His friends told police that the four had gone out to Dicey Riley’s, in the 200 block of Himmarshee Street, not far from the New River. The friends said they saw him there about 1 a.m. but “lost track of him” afterwards, according to the report.

Throughout the next day, the friends told police they called Morris but could not reach him. They went to his hotel but did not find him there. Finally, they told Morris’ father, Hollis, that they could not find him, and he called the police.

Hollis Morris told officers that this was “abnormal behavior” for his son. He also tried to call his son multiple times, but it went straight to voicemail as if his phone were dead.

On Monday night, a Fort Lauderdale Police dive team found Morris’ body in the New River, close to where he was last seen, spokesperson Casey Liening said in a news release.

Morris is originally from California. He started at West Point in 2020, according to his Facebook page, and was supposed to leave Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday for Houston, Texas, according to the police report.

