Body of unidentified male found Sunday in shallow pond in wooded area of Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY − Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported finding the “badly decomposed” body of an unidentified man on Sunday in a shallow pond in a wooded area near Southeast Willoughby Boulevard and Southeast Cove Road.

What happened: Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Martin County Sheriff’s officials responded to a caller who reported finding the male body while walking by a lake in a thick wooded area near what authorities described as a “homeless camp.”

Law enforcement response: According to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Christine Christofek, no papers or identification were found with the body. Investigators are waiting for medical examiners to determine a cause of death. An investigation is ongoing, Christofek said.

No additional information was available Monday.

