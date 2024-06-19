Body surfaces in Tempe Town Lake after drowning

Authorities found the body of a man who drowned in Tempe Town Lake on Monday night, according to spokespeople for the city's public safety departments.

The unidentified man's body floated up to the surface around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, just before a Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department team was about to conduct "a recovery operation."

The team "conducted three dive operations" on Monday evening in an attempt to save the man but could not find him, according to an internal Tempe fire department memo.

The Mesa and Phoenix fire departments also joined Tempe in its unsuccessful search for the man Monday night.

Witnesses called emergency services after they saw the man swimming from the north shore of the lake to its southern bank.

First responders don't know where he entered the water, but Tempe police spokesperson Ryan Cook said witnesses saw the man swim about two-thirds of the way across the lake before disappearing beneath the surface.

It's unclear why the man entered Town Lake or who he is. Cook said more information will become available once Tempe contacts the deceased individual's family and police conclude their investigation of the incident.

