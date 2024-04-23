Body of second missing kayaker recovered in White River

INDIANAPOLIS — The body of a second kayaker reported missing in the White River last week has been recovered.

Rescue crews on Monday found the body of Marcus Robinson, 30, near West 10th Street and North White River Parkway West Drive, which is about a mile from the low-head dam where he was last seen.

Earlier that morning, crews recovered 22-year-old Solomon Shirley from the same area in the river. A passerby on Monday, April 22 found Shirley in the water near the West Michigan Street bridge.

The search for the men began after a witness called 911 on Tuesday, April 16 after seeing the kayaks capsize at the Emrichsville Dam. The witness reported seeing the men ejected from the boats and thrown into the water as they traveled over the dam. The men never resurfaced.

The Indianapolis Fire Department’s dive team was dispatched at 8:35 p.m. April 16 and sent boats into the river near West New York and Limestone streets west of downtown Indianapolis.

Firefighters found one blue and one orange kayak just south of the train tracks near the bank, the fire department said in a news release late Tuesday.

The Marion County Coroner's Office ruled both men died from drowning.

Attempts to locate the men stretched for the next several days and the search was marked with crews using sonar imaging to scan the river’s murky depths, a helicopter and drones.

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Missing White River kayakers: Body of Marcus Robinson found