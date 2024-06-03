Body of second missing BWCA canoeist found

The area where the canoeists went missing.

IRON LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The body of the second missing canoeist was found in the Boundary Water Canoe Area (BWCA) Monday, a few days after the body of the other missing canoeist was found.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 a.m. authorities found the body of the second missing canoeist, 40-year-old Reis Grams of Lino Lakes, was found west of Curtain Falls in the BWCA.

On Friday, the body of the other missing canoeist, 41-year-old Jesse Haugen of Cambridge, was found by authorities near Curtain Falls.

The two canoeists initially went missing after going over Curtain Falls on May 18. Three other men who were part of the group had already been rescued. Kyle Sellers, 47, of Ham Lake was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Erik Grams, 43, of Ham Lake and Jared Lohse, 33, of Cambridge were also flown out of the wilderness area.

On May 23, Gov. Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard to help with the search.

Authorities searched for the missing canoeists for two weeks.