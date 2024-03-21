Body recovered from Stockton Lake, two others are still missing

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol recover the body of a woman from Stockton Lake.

Trooper Sam Carpenter says three people were reported to be kayaking on the lake Tuesday (3/19). The two men are still missing.

Carpenter says the Highway Patrol is currently searching for the two men.

The woman, who was recovered, has not been identified. Carpenter says there is no word yet on what caused the incident.

(This is a developing story that we will continue to update as more information becomes available)

