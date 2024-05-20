Body recovered from Rock River in Rockford, the second in one week

For the second time a week, a deceased adult male has been pulled from the Rock River.

The body of man was pulled from the water Sunday afternoon under the Jefferson Street Bridge in downtown Rockford, said Cori Hilliard of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office is working to identify the man.

On May 12, fisherman saw a body floating in the river just north of U.S. 20 in Rockford. The identity of that person still is unknown.

On Feb. 18, Larry Sanford, 60, of Rockford, was found deceased in the Rock River in the area of Indian Terrace in Rockford.

If anyone has information regarding these cases, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking that they call 815-282-2600.

