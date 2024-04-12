Body recovered from pond in Maple Grove may be that of missing 18-year-old man

Police recovered the body of a person Thursday from a pond in Maple Grove that might be of an 18-year-old man who hasn't been seen for nearly three weeks.

Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. after receiving a report of "something suspicious" in a pond near 80th Avenue N. and Lakeview Drive, according to a news release from Maple Grove police.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office water patrol recovered the body, believed to be linked to the disappearance of 18-year-old Maple Grove man Winston Drepaul, police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office had yet to confirm Thursday night the identity and the cause and manner of death, but investigators have reached out to Drepaul's family, police said.

Police did not provide additional details about the death circumstances, but said updates will be provided to the community as the investigation continues. They do not suspect that foul play factored into Drepaul's disappearance, Maple Grove police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach said Thursday.

The department's release added that "the loss of life is difficult and tragic for any family or community."

Drepaul, who also goes by "DeeDee" or "Dez," was last seen leaving his apartment in the 11800 block of 80th Avenue N. at about 4:30 a.m. on March 23.

Authorities shut down a portion of Lakeview Drive near 80th Avenue on March 29 and 30 as they searched the pond, where a volunteer found a jacket belonging to Drepaul. Search crews used underwater technology to search the pond where Drepaul's jacket was spotted but did not find him.

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this story.