Body recovered in Percy Priest Lake

A body was recovered in Percy Priest Lake early Sunday, the day after first responders searched for a missing person who had jumped in the water to rescue a child, according to authorities and news reports.

Nashville Fire Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant on Sunday did not provide further details, but said the medical examiner will release the person's identity.

Crews were called to the 3800 block of Bell Road on Sunday morning for reports of a body seen in the water, according to news reports.

First responders spent several hours on Saturday evening searching for an adult who went under water after trying to rescue a child in the water by Goose Island, according to reports.

The child was reportedly rescued, but crews were unable to find the adult in a search hampered by strong winds and choppy water.

This is a developing story.

