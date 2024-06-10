Body recovered from Missouri River Sunday afternoon

Jun. 9—A body was recovered from the Missouri River Sunday afternoon.

Darrell Brown, 38, was fishing on the public boat dock with a relative when he fell into the Missouri River and did not resurface. Afterward, the relative called the St. Joseph Police Department at 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

Emergency responders began searching for the subject. Brown was recovered at 12:05 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. Brown's next of kin were notified.

SJPD will investigate the incident, but do not suspect any foul play.

News Press NOW will continue to provide updates as they become available.