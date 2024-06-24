Body recovered from Lake Travis cove over 24 hours after man was reporting missing

A man's body was recovered from a cove in Lake Travis on Sunday near Lago Vista, though officials do not believe the death was a criminal incident, the Travis County sheriff's office said in a press release the same day.

A 911 caller reported that a man in his 70s — whom the sheriff's office did not name in its press release — had gone missing in a cove near Arkansas Bend Park Saturday afternoon, the release said. Deputies from the sheriff's office and other agencies arrived at the scene at 2:40 p.m. The man had been using a scooter in the water and had not been wearing a life vest, witnesses told deputies.

Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Lake Travis firefighters, STAR Flight and the Lower Colorado River Authority. The search transitioned into a body recovery effort Saturday evening and the search was conducted until nightfall. Shoreline, surface, remotely operated vehicle and sonar searches resumed at sunrise on Sunday, with Parks and Wildlife and the LCRA assisting with sonar searches, the release said.

The man's body was discovered in the cove at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in 29 feet of water, the release said. The Travis County medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The sheriff's office is encouraging all Lake Travis patrons to wear a life vest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Body of man who rode water scooter recovered from Lake Travis cove