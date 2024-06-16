Body recovered after drowning reported at Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — First responders were called out to Percy Priest Lake Sunday afternoon, where they found the body of a person who reportedly went underwater and never resurfaced.

According to Metro Nashville dispatch, crews responded to a possible drowning near the Hamilton Creek Sailboat Marina in the 2900 block of Bell Road just before 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16.

When asked about this incident, officials said the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and the Nashville Office of Emergency Management (OEM) recovered the body of a person who was last seen underwater and had not resurfaced.

Just after 3 p.m., NFD confirmed to News 2 that members of the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) are already on scene and will be handling the investigation moving forward.

No additional details have been released about this deadly drowning incident.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

