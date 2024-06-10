Body recovered from arroyo after rain pours over parts of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was a rainy day in parts of New Mexico, including the Metro. Arroyos filled up, a flood warnings were issued, and Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR) was sent out on water rescues.

According to AFR, they were called to multiple water rescues Sunday after rain began showering the Albuquerque area. Two people were rescued, and one person was deceased when they were recovered near Rachel and Tramway.

“It is extremely important for our community to understand the dangers of the arroyo system and ditches located throughout the city. Although what may appear as a small storm far away from one location in the city, these arroyos will quickly fill and sweep anyone in them with fast-moving water. These arroyos are designed to safely divert water away from the city, and no one should access or occupy them,” stated a release from AFR.

A total of 22 units responded to their designated locations during the callout.

