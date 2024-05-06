Body pulled from Ohio River identified

May 6—No foul play suspected in Huntington man's death

The Lawrence County Coroner has released the name of the person pulled from the Ohio River on Saturday, April 17.

According to a press release, the coroner's office was notified that some men fishing on the banks of the river near County Road 1A.

Investigators from the coroner's office met with Lawrence County Sheriff's office deputies at the scene and found the deceased man in the shallow water near the bank. They were assisted in recovering the body by Greenup County Fire and Rescue.

The body was sent to Montgomery County for an autopsy and the man was identified as Erin Scott Short, of Huntington, West Virginia.

The coroner's office said they do not suspect foul play at this time and that the case remains under investigation.

The office also said that it is not connected to a missing man case in Mason County West Virginia where first responders are searching for a Daniel Higginbothan, who was last seen swimming in the Ohio River on Monday near Point Pleasant.