Body pulled from Connecticut River. Police say it may have drifted from Massachusetts, Vermont.

Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Connecticut River in Hartford on Monday.

The body was spotted just after noon at Charter Oak Landing, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Multiple people fishing off the shore saw the body and were able to snag it until fire crews arrived and removed it from the river, fire officials said. Fire officials said the man’s body appeared to have been in the water “for some time.”

Investigators are still working to determine where the body entered the river, according to Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Boisvert said police are “not sure” if it could have drifted to Hartford from as far north as Massachusetts or Vermont.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took the body to perform an autopsy and work on identifying the man.

The incident remains under investigation.