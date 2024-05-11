Body pulled from Calumet River on Far South Side

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Calumet River on the city’s Far South Side on Saturday afternoon.

According to ISP, troopers were called to the scene near East 135th Place and South Indiana Avenue, in Riverdale, just before 1:45 p.m. following reports that a body had been found in the water.

Authorities have not yet identified the individual killed and it is currently unclear what led to their death.

An investigation by ISP troopers is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.

