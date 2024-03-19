Body of possible homicide victim found in Rio Grande in El Paso County

An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Rio Grande southeast of El Paso near San Elizario, the U.S. Border Patrol said.

The body is potentially that of a possible homicide victim who was dumped into the river, a Juárez newspaper reported.

A Border Patrol spokesman confirmed that a body had been located March 18 in the river and referred questions to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation.

The Sheriff's Office has yet to respond to a request for more information.

A body was found in the Rio Grande near El Paso on Monday, March 18. The river is currently flowing with water released from Elephant Butte Dam for the 2024 water cycle.

El Heraldo de Juárez reported that Mexican law enforcement said that it appeared the body of an unidentified man, who may have been shot in the head, had been dumped into the river where it was recovered by the Border Patrol. It was suspected that the man was killed in Juárez.

Though often barely an ankle-deep trickle along the El Paso-Juárez border, the Rio Grande is currently flowing with water released from upstream dams earlier this month for irrigation.

Body found in Sunland Park desert

The body in the Rio Grande was the second body found by Border Patrol agents on March 18 on the U.S. side of the border.

Agents found a body in the evening about a mile into the desert off Camino Real Drive from the landfill in Sunland Park, New Mexico, the Sunland Park Fire Department said on the X platform, formerly Twitter. The Sunland Park Fire Department utilizes its all-terrain vehicles for body recoveries in the desert.

The death is under investigation. Information has not been disclosed regarding the deceased person's identity.

The desert outside Sunland Park is a hot zone for the deaths of migrants who perished after crossing the nearby border just west of El Paso.

