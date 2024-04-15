Body Parts of Teenager Were Found Strewn Across Wisc. Cities After She Went on 1st Date; Suspect Charged

Maxwell S. Anderson is charged with homicide and arson in connection with the death of Sade Carleena Robinson

Milwaukee Police Department Sade Carleena Robinson

Sade Robinson, 19, disappeared after going on a first date on April 1, her friends and family say

Over the next several days, body parts kept showing up in different parts of Milwaukee and a nearby municipality, per police

Authorities allege Maxwell S. Anderson killed and mutilated her before setting her car on fire to hide evidence



A man has been charged with homicide and arson after the remains of a teenager who went missing were found scattered in Milwaukee, Wisc., and another nearby municipality, authorities say.

Maxwell S. Anderson, 33, was charged on Friday in connection with the death of Sade Carleena Robinson, 19, who went missing earlier this month, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.

He was charged with first degree homicide, mutilation of a corpse and arson, online court records show.

Earlier this month, authorities issued a “critical missing” warning for Robinson, who was last seen in Milwaukee on Monday, April 1.

The next morning, authorities were notified about a car fire near Robinson’s home, the outlet reported, and the car was later determined to be Robinson's, per a criminal complaint obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Later that day, a human leg was found by someone in a park in Cudahy, a municipality less than 10 miles from Milwaukee, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a previous statement.



Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK Maxwell Anderson

On Thursday, April 4, the sheriff's office took Anderson into custody in connection with the recovered leg and announced the case was now a homicide investigation, the office said in the statement. Police did not mention a possible link between Anderson and Robinson at the time.

The following day, the sheriff’s department found another body part near the scene of the car fire, officials told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel at the time.

During the weekend that followed, additional remains were found near the site where remains had been discovered on April 5, per authorities, the outlet reported.

In its latest statement issued on Friday, the sheriff's office now alleges that Anderson killed Robinson on April 2, then “mutilated her remains, and set fire to her car in an attempt to obscure potential evidence of the killing."

According to the criminal complaint, Anderson and Robinson went on their first date on April 1, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and FOX 6 Now report.

They were seen at a restaurant where Anderson was a former employee. A bartender at the restaurant said the two appeared to have a “casual conversation, before leaving together," per the complaint, FOX 6 Now reports.

The two then reportedly went to a bar before heading to Anderson’s home, the complaint alleges.

Authorities tracked Robinson’s phone, which traveled to the park in Cudahy in the early morning hours of April 2, the complaint alleges, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Police arrested Anderson on April 4. During their search of his residence, authorities allegedly found blood in different locations, including his bedding and the path leading to his basement, per the complaint, cited by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A GoFundMe has been set up to assist Robinson's family and arrange "a memorial befitting a princess, reflecting the beauty and grace that Sade exuded in her life."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Attorneys for Anderson listed in court documents were not immediately reachable on Monday afternoon. Online records show he has not entered a plea and is expected in court later this month for a preliminary hearing.



If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Read the original article on People.