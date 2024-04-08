Body parts found scattered across Milwaukee in 3 separate instances within a week: report

Less than a week after a human leg was discovered inside a Milwaukee area park, more human remains were found across the area in a neighborhood on Friday and again on Saturday, Fox 6 reported.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the outlet that human body parts were found in an area neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, police were called out again – this time a few blocks away – around 6:15 p.m. on reports of more human remains being found.

The area was secured and roped off with crime scene tape as the medical examiners arrived, Fox 6 reported.

Milwaukee police responded to a neighborhood twice in less than 24 hours – first for the discovery of a human body part on Friday, then for unidentified human remains on Saturday.

"It’s just shocking. What is really going on over here? This neighborhood is supposed to be peaceful," Priscilla Bryant, a resident in the neighborhood told Fox 6.

Relatives of a missing woman told Fox 6 that they found her blanket, which reportedly had a picture of her face on it, in a wooded area near the park on Saturday. That woman, 19-year-old Sade Robinson, was last seen on April 1.

The family also told Fox 6 that Robinson's car was found torched in the same neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The weekend incidents are now the third occasion that authorities have been investigating after a human leg was found on Tuesday at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

Officials said the leg was discovered on Tuesday, April 2, just before 5:30 p.m., "in or near the water" along Lake Michigan east of the golf course by the pump house.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a human leg was found at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Tuesday, April 2.

James Burnett, acting Chief of Staff with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, told Fox News Digital previously that authorities are investigating the severed leg as a homicide. He said a person of interest was in custody.

Burnett said that there is very limited information at this point to share as to not disrupt the investigation, but he could confirm the leg was human.

Deputies have not disclosed the process of how they will identify who the leg belongs to or where it came from.

It's unclear if any of the three instances of body parts being found are connected.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for more information.





