Body parts found in Milwaukee County: Maxwell Anderson hearing Monday

MILWAUKEE - Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and mutilating 19-year-old Sade Robinson, appears before a Milwaukee County judge on Monday, April 22.

Prosecutors say Anderson's alleged fatal first date with Robinson left her dead and dismembered.

Windmills spin outside Anderson's home on Sunday night, April 21. The constant spinning mirrors the racing thoughts of Milwaukeeans mourning the loss of Robinson.

"Who would do that to somebody like, nobody deserve that to happen to them," said Kameron Lacking of Milwaukee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On April 1, prosecutors say Anderson and Robinson met for their first date. Robinson would later be reported critically missing.

Maxwell Anderson, Sade Robinson

Over the next nearly three weeks, body parts and human remains were discovered across Milwaukee County.

A day before Anderson's preliminary hearing, yellow crime scene tape still lines his home near 39th and Oklahoma. Milwaukee police are also monitoring the front and back of the house as the community remains invested.

Maxwell Anderson

On Sunday, Lacking and his family came to pay their respects after church – dropping off pink flowers and balloons.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We all got baptized; just put it on our hearts to come show some love," Lacking said. "Just praying for justice."

FOX6 News reached out to Anderson's attorney, Tony Cotton, for comments on Sunday. He said, "We have no statement to make."