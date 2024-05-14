Body of Overland Park kayaker recovered in Minnesota lake

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A body recovered out of a Minnesota lake Tuesday has been positively identified as a 39-year-old kayaker from Overland Park, Kansas.

Shane White left alone in a kayak on Nest Lake late Saturday evening in central Minnesota.

When he didn’t return, a search began and his missing kayak was recovered Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday morning, divers with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body of a man on the southwest side of Nest Lake.

Several agencies and more than 40 volunteers assisted in the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

FOX4’s Regan Porter spoke with White’s wife Tuesday and will have the latest on FOX4 News at 5 & 6.

